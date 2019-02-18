Around 30 climate change protesters blocked Willow St at the intersection with Wharf St today.

A reporter at the scene said protesters were chanting "we're all in this together" while beating a drum and walking back and forth across the pedestrian crossing, as waiting drivers leaned on their horns.

She understood they had been blocking the street - currently home to the main CBD bus interchange - for five minutes on then five minutes off.

They are members of Extinction Rebellion Tauranga, a group that presented to Tauranga City Council's first Environment Committee meeting of 2019 this afternoon.

Organiser Amy Board said the group wanted the council to become carbon neutral by 2025 and reestablish citizen assemblies.