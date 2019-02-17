One week after winning their home 10s tournament and securing a spot as one of the top three club sevens teams in the country, Te Puna Rugby Football Club is celebrating another victory at the Arataki 10s tournament.

The tournament, hosted by Arataki Sports Club at Arataki Park on Saturday, is a men's and women's pre-season tournament held in memory of the club's former president Michael Rawiri, who died in 2013.

Teams came from around the Western Bay of Plenty, Putaruru and Matata to take part in the 10-a-side tournament.

Te Puna managed to win the Open Men's title after beating Rangataua 33-5 in the final.

The club fielded a team made up of about half from each of the club's sevens squad and the team who won the Te Puna 10s tournament.

Rangataua's Anaru Bidois sets the pace. Photo / George Novak

"We had a few guys unavailable from the previous 10-a-side tournament," coach Aidan Kuka said.

He says Rangataua are always a tough team to come up against, having only narrowly beaten them in pool play earlier in the day.

"Rangataua are always hard opposition for us."

Kuka said Arataki hosted a well-run event and his club was honoured to take the win at a tournament that honoured Rawiri, whom he described as a "club legend and well-known around the whole Bay of Plenty".

"We're definitely there to support the kaupapa.

"It was just a bonus really to win the tournament."

Mata Borell in action for Te Puna. Photo / George Novak

Kuka said the club enjoyed the 10-a-side format, with plenty of younger players being given more opportunity to get on the field during the day.

From now on, Kuka said, the club would be focusing on their 15s campaign.

After losing the Farmlands Co-operative Baywide Premier 1 final last season, Kuka says they would love to lift the trophy this season. However, he says there are plenty of teams with the same goal and he knows it will be no easy feat to do.

"We switch into 15s mode now."