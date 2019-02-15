No less than 1000 people are looking forward to attending Le Dîner en Blanc Tauranga on March 9. They will be dressed beautifully in white from head to toe, and ready to enjoy a spectacular night where friends, food, and entertainment take centre stage.

The location of the exclusive pop-up picnic won't be revealed until the very last minute.

Kimberly Cleland, who has again teamed up with Rachelle Duffy to host this special event, says guests can expect a fantastic atmosphere and an evening full of surprises.

"Dîner en Blanc is all about good values, quality time with friends, and fabulous food," she says.

"Tauranga is the only place in New Zealand outside of Auckland where people can experience this special night, and we have so many surprises in store for our guests. We say just go with the flow, and enjoy the magic."

Diner En Blanc Tauranga organisers Rachelle Duffy and Kim Cleland. Photo / Swift & Click

With an even larger set-up than the previous two years, the stylish pop-up dining phenomenon will take place rain or shine. On the night, all participants will arrive at a designated departure point, then make their way to the secret location with their table leader by chartered bus.

Registered guests are required to bring a square folding-table and two white chairs, a picnic basket with a gourmet meal for two, a white tablecloth and cloth napkins, cutlery, dishware and glassware, and a rubbish bag because the site has to be left as clean as it was upon arrival.

The concept for the all-white outdoor sophisticated dinner party was launched in 1988 by François Pasquier, who invited a group of his friends to an outdoor dinner party in Paris.

The requirements were simple. Wear formal white attire, be able to enjoy good food and wine, and even better company. Since then, Dîner en Blanc has become a phenomenon across the globe.

Over the years, the event has grown in recognition and attendance, taking place at the Pont des Arts, the Champs-Élysée, and the garden of the Palais Royal, amongst others. In 2013, Le Dîner en Blanc de Paris celebrated its 25th anniversary by gathering nearly 15,000 guests at Le Louvre, in the garden of Trocadero, and in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Today, 80 cities around the world host their own Dîner en Blanc, including Paris, New York, Sydney, Tokyo, London, Los Angeles, Kigali, Dubai, Melbourne, Johannesburg, Singapore, Toronto, and Hong Kong. It's the third time that Tauranga locals can enjoy this special event.

With 500 more guests than last year's successful pop-up dinner party that was held on Tauranga's Waterfront, the 2019 event is set to be even more magical.

The evening follows a set of rules that are in line with the events that are organised around the globe. Some of the traditional moments that take place are the napkin wave and the lighting of sparklers.

"Guests can now also pre-order their table and chair packages, Lanson Champagne, wine, and food for the evening via the website," Kimberly says. "BYO picnics are allowed, but Amy from Kex Kitchen has put together a beautiful range of gourmet hampers that will make your evening even more unforgettably delicious."

Tickets are still available, and can be purchased exclusively from

tauranga.dinerenblanc.com. All other details can also be found on this website.

If you are one of the lucky locals that has secured a table for two, make sure to also have a look at the event's Facebook page and Instagram for a taste of what's to come.

Dîner en Blanc Tauranga would like to thank event partners Farmer Audi and Palm Springs Papamoa for assisting them to create this magical event.