As an Orthodox Catholic, I am quite happy where I am up to with my religious faith.

It is indeed an ancient belief that takes my community way back to our founder and has stood the test of time over two millennia and has widely contributed to moral philosophy and lawmaking.

For those who are not of my persuasion, I say good luck to them. I have had many friends and work colleagues among the gay community. I know them, they know me, and we agree to disagree and respect each other. We have no problems getting along.

However, your correspondent, Lizzie Marvelly (Opinion, February 9), bemoans the fact that when she and her girlfriend were seen hugging and kissing on the Queen St footpath, they received some "go rent a room" type comments.

Advertisement

What else did she expect from her exhibition in a very public place? Lizzie claimed it was all about "exhibiting their diversity … and a show of legitimacy". This is the apparent logic of such libertines.

Lizzie goes on the write that anyone who disagrees with her is a homophobe, bigot, prejudiced and narrow-minded and more. It was not her and her girlfriend, but us "who should be ashamed". Have I missed something here?

A G Stewart

Pyes Pā



Benefits negated

Tauranga City Council has managed to negate the benefits of the Maungatapu underpass totally.

Morning traffic along Welcome Bay Rd once again, tails back past the Welcome Bay shops. (As it was before the underpass was built.)

This, in my view, is due to the council's refusal to reopen Welcome Bay lane. The underpass has been turned into a multimillion-dollar white elephant.



Steve Porter

Welcome Bay



Shelter needed

Regarding cows suffering from heat stroke (News, February 8), how are they supposed to get relief from the sun? All it takes is a few trees when there is a tree in a paddock you see all the animal cramming under to get relief.



Plant some trees.

Janet Drake

Tauranga

The Bay of Plenty Times welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 200 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final.

Email editor@bayofplentytimes.co.nz