Police are now entering their fifth day in the search for a missing Maketū man.

John Kohi Mohi, also known as Johnny Moses, has been missing since Sunday night from his homestead on Church Rd in Maketū.

Sergeant Mike Owen at Maketū. Photo / Andrew Warner

Sergeant Mike Owen told the Bay of Plenty Times this morning that police were still searching for Mohi.

"We have no updates overnight but we are continuing to work closely with John's family and a number of police staff are working to locate him," Owen said.

"We also have Land SAR and local volunteers combing the Maketu area. The search will reconvene at 8am this morning."

Mohi, who has dementia, was last seen on Wilson Rd North in Maketū.

A police Eagle helicopter helped with the search on Tuesday night and on Wednesday 56 searchers split into teams of eight to carry out a grid search around his home in the 30C heat.

The man's grand daughter Ronnie Tapsel-Walters speaks

Mohi's granddaughter Ronnie Tapsell-Walters, 37, said Mohi took a one or two-hour strolls every day around midday and believed he may have become "confused and disoriented".

She and other whanau remained hopeful of a good outcome.

"My grandfather suffers from outset dementia and a bipolar condition but otherwise he's physically fit and as part of his daily routine is a stroll around his neighbourhood.

Tapsell-Walters said the disappearance was out of character and she called the police after he did not return within two or three hours.

"We believe he is alive and will be found, it's just a matter of time.

"He might just need a ride home, to be honest."



Have you seen Johnny?

Name: Johnny Mohi, also known as Johnny Moses

Age: 77

Physical description: 183cm tall, slim build, short white hair, mole above his right eyebrow

Wearing: Last seen in dark grey tracksuit pants with the word "Starter" written in white on one leg and a navy blue checked polo shirt with white stripes on the chest and back area.

Movement: Walks with his head down in a stooped position

If you see someone fitting this description:

- Take a picture

- Contact Tauranga Police on 07 577 4300

- Approach him gently, see if he answers to John