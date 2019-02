Three people have suffered injuries in a car crash in Ohauiti this morning.

A police media spokesman said police were called to a single-car crash on Ohauiti Rd near Adler Dr and Neewood Rd at 10.30am.

"It appears the car has driven through a fence and off the road," the spokesman said.

Three people were reported to have been injured in the crash.

St John Ambulance was called to the scene.