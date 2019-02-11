A popular gaming venue has announced that it will open at Bayfair Shopping Centre.

Timezone Bayfair, a 837m2 Family Entertainment Centre, is due to open early 2019, and will provide guests with a modern, multi-attraction space, complete with the latest 'Winners Vault'.

The Vault is a new concept prize shopping experience where fans can redeem the Timezone tickets earned as they play.

Centre manager of Bayfair Shopping Centre Steve Ellingford says: "We are delighted to welcome Timezone to Bayfair, and we can't wait to see people enjoy Timezone alongside Bayfair's all year-round retail, dining and entertainment offerings.

Advertisement

"We look forward to bringing Timezone Bayfair into the Timezone family, allowing our Tauranga guests to create their own fun-filled, memories", says Group CEO, TEEG, Sonaal Chopra.

Tauranga is one of the fastest growing areas in New Zealand, and the social media buzz created around the forthcoming new store is indictive of the rekindling interest for quality indoor fun. The building excitement has been assisted by the recent, record breaking, opening of Timezone Courtenay in Wellington.

Timezone is able to entertain all ages and abilities with its mix of modern redemption and simulator games and the new Bayfair venue will host the latest and greatest ion games and guest offerings.