Developers of New Zealand-owned retail development, Tauranga Crossing, are delighted to announce the next group of exciting retailers opening alongside international fashion retailer H&M in April 2019.

Some of New Zealand's most popular women's fashion brands will join the H&M at Tauranga Crossing in April including Decjuba, Bendon, Pagani, Hartleys, K&K Fashions, Mirrou, and Merric.

A spokesperson at Decjuba commented on their move to Tauranga Crossing: "We've just celebrated our 100th store and we're already on our way to the next 100, starting with Tauranga Crossing. We absolutely love bringing style to new locations, and our customers couldn't be more excited that we've finally opened a store in Tauranga Crossing. Shopping the Decjuba look and getting the amazing in-store experience will now be even easier."

Those looking for sports and streetwear will also be well catered for as Stirling Sports and Jay Jays join Boardertown at Tauranga Crossing, along with sneaker specialists, Platypus.

Stirling Sports Group marketing manager Emma Spratt said: "Tauranga is an area we are experiencing a lot of growth in as a brand. Our consumers are really engaged in this area and Tauranga Crossing is a key retail precinct for us for the future of our brand.

"We will be launching our new store concept at Tauranga Crossing which will feature elevated product from our brands and a whole new in store experience, only the second of its kind."

"Platypus is always searching for the next store location. The prime location and exciting, new design of the centre was a real draw to open at Tauranga Crossing," marketing executive at Platypus Shireen Heffernan said.

Stocking New Zealand's widest range of jewellery and watches, Pascoes join international accessory retailer Lovisa and international eyewear and eye-care chain, Specsavers in the new enclosed mall.

For all things mobile and phone servicing, 2degrees, Vodafone and Spark will join Phone Life in the mall.

Barber Workshop will also bring a one stop shop for those looking for hair and beard grooming while out shopping.

Chief executive of Tauranga Crossing Steve Lewis, commented on the new retailers: "As a brand new development we've been able to curate a great mix of retailers to suit the needs of our community and wider travelling shoppers."

"We've listened to what people want and believe we will deliver a shopping destination that locals will be proud of and visitors will want to check out. Not only will Tauranga Crossing be a fantastic retail destination but our entertainment precinct, The Observatory and The Garden Eateries will provide great places for family and friends to hang out."

The new enclosed mall will also become home to a new gaming experience, Rcade. The store will provide one of the most immersive and experiential gaming facilities in New Zealand, with individual VR consoles along with a range of classic arcade games.

Event Cinemas will anchor the entertainment precinct and feature the largest cinema complex in the Bay of Plenty region with more than 1000 seats. The Event Cinema complex will include the first Vmax screen with full recliner chairs and double day beds to enjoy the latest movies, live sports and music concerts.

Located over two levels, the dining area within the enclosed mall will be located adjacent to the Event Cinemas complex. The upper level, known as The Observatory, will introduce a selection of firsts to the Bay of Plenty including Hawker and Roll, Bird on a Wire, Ramen Ippin and Cantina de Mad Mex.

The lower level, known as The Garden Eateries, will provide a more casual dining experience in an internal and external garden setting, featuring a variety of delicious cuisine from around the world including Indian, Mexican, Thai, Japanese and more. Several eateries will be new to Tauranga including Epiphany Cafe, Krung Thep Thai Street Food, Otto's, Happy Valley and Kiwi Grill. It will also have local favourites Barrio Brothers and Hello Sushi, as well as well-known names Shamiana, Tank Juice Bar and KFC.

Tauranga Crossing will announce more retailers next month.

Once the next section of the mall opens in April 2019, the 45,000 sqm shopping complex will house up to 70 fashion, general merchandise, and service retailers along with 27 restaurants and eateries

within the two-level mall galleria and dining area. The shopping centre complex will be serviced by more than 1,700 carparks.