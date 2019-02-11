Surf lifesavers along the Mount Maunganui and Pāpāmoa beaches were kept busy yesterday with a number of rescues and more than 200 preventative actions as large swells battered the coastline.

A "rare swell event" churning off Mount Maunganui meant that the beach was deemed too unsafe for a flagged swimming area yesterday.

Lifeguards were kept very busy with upwards of 20 staff monitoring the beach and three vehicles roaming the coastline until 7pm last night.

Patrol captain Jamie Troughton said the crews were constantly shepherding people out of various rips caused by the large swell and along the beach.

Advertisement

The four rescues came as a result of surfers getting themselves trapped, however, the over 200 preventative actions could have turned serious quickly, he said.

Troughton said many people got themselves stuck in the permanent rip coined 'the escalator', that was particularly strong yesterday and borders the rocks of Moturiki Island, also known as Leisure Island.

Although the swell has partially weakened today, Troughton said the danger to swim has not.

"Large swells like this cause more rips."

Swells were still battering the coast today and was only expected to weaken slightly tomorrow, with more brewing for next weekend too.

Swimmers should be mindful that the Surf Lifesaving service was now out of its holiday period and had fewer staff than usual, as the professional regional lifeguards finished last week, he said.

Troughton said if there was one safety message, it was that swimmers must exercise as much caution as possible in these conditions.