One person was arrested after a fight broke out at a Tauranga house party last night.

Police were called multiple times to a property in Bethlehem in relation to a party with a large gathering of people, a police spokesperson said.

The police were initially called at 9.30pm and attended before being called back again throughout the night with reports that people were fighting.

Following another call past midnight, police returned and moved on the group gathered at the property.

The number of people present could not be confirmed, but it could be described as a large group.