A white ute has been photographed on Pāpāmoa Beach, partly submerged in the sea.

The image was posted on social media at 7.15am this morning, and is said to have been taken at Taylors Reserve.

A police media spokesman told the Bay of Plenty Times that a white ute was reported stolen at 10.24am this morning from Dickson Rd in Pāpāmoa Beach.

He said inquiries were continuing.

A woman replied to the image of the ute on social media saying her partner's vehicle had been stolen last night.

In a separate post about 8.30am, the woman then asked anyone with a tractor to help pull the ute from the beach.

By 10am it appeared the vehicle was out of the sea and on the back of a truck.