The regional public transport chairman for the Bay of Plenty has apologised to Tauranga for the litany of issues with the new bus service.

Opening a meeting of the Bay of Plenty Regional Council's public transport committee today, councillor Lyall Thurston said there had been "challenges" with the network.

The new Baybus service launched on December 10 with a new contractor, NZ Bus, and changed routes.

"I would like to personally apologise as the chair of this committee to the people of Tauranga for the events that have unfolded in the last couple of months," Thurston said.



"I apologise especially to the aged in this community, to the transport disadvantaged and to my community of people with disabilities."

Advertisement

He said there had been challenges with the new service - including timetabling and a shortage of bus drivers - particularly since the school year started.

"I understand this has impacted the trust and confidence in public transport in Tauranga and the Western Bay of Plenty."

He said the council was working "extremely hard" to resolve the issues with its partners Tauranga City Council and NZ Bus.

"At the end of the day the regional council is responsible for the public transport network."

The committee is meeting to discuss the issues and potential solutions, with several members of the public in attendance.

Councillors have roundly criticised the rollout, with regional councillor Paula Thompson saying it had been a "fiasco".

City Councillor Catherine Stewart apologised for being late for the meeting.

"My bus didn't show up."