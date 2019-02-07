The regional public transport chairman for the Bay of Plenty has apologised to Tauranga for the litany of issues with the new bus service.

Opening a meeting of the Bay of Plenty Regional Council's public transport committee today, councillor Lyall Thurston said there had been "challenges" with the network.

The new Baybus service launched on December 10 with a new contractor, NZ Bus, and changed routes.

"I would like to personally apologise as the chair of this committee to the people of Tauranga for the events that have unfolded in the last couple of months," Thurston said.

"I apologise especially to the aged in this community, to the transport disadvantaged and to my community of people with disabilities."

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

He said there had been challenges with the new service - including timetabling and a shortage of bus drivers - particularly since the school year started.

"I understand this has impacted the trust and confidence in public transport in Tauranga and the Western Bay of Plenty."

He said the council was working "extremely hard" to resolve the issues with its partners Tauranga City Council and NZ Bus.

"At the end of the day the regional council is responsible for the public transport network."

The committee is meeting to discuss the issues and potential solutions, with several members of the public in attendance.

Councillors have roundly criticised the rollout, with regional councillor Paula Thompson saying it had been a "fiasco".

Related articles:

BAY OF PLENTY TIMES

Bus no-show: Girl twice left in the dark 'in middle of nowhere'

1 Feb, 2019 10:30am
5 minutes to read
BAY OF PLENTY TIMES

Free school buses trial to begin in Tauranga next week

21 Jan, 2019 1:43pm
2 minutes to read
BAY OF PLENTY TIMES

Bay Hopper Christmas bus schedule

23 Dec, 2018 8:00am
Quick Read
BAY OF PLENTY TIMES

Complaints, feedback flood in about new bus network

28 Dec, 2018 9:09am
4 minutes to read

City Councillor Catherine Stewart apologised for being late for the meeting.

"My bus didn't show up."