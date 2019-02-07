Community help is being sought to identify people who are illegally dumping rubbish at various sites around the Whakatāne district.

Whakatāne District Council staff are asking for help following a spate of illegal dumping in the past month particularly along Tahuna Rd.

Whakatāne Council community regulation manager Graeme Lewer said he was furious about the lack of respect for the environment that he had seen in the past week alone.

"While most residents dispose of their rubbish responsibly it's the same old story of a few people spoiling it for the rest.

Advertisement

"People might think they're saving themselves some dollars by dumping illegally but they're putting that cost back on to the ratepayers and on the environment," he said.

"We need help to identify the individuals responsible for this disgusting activity so we can fine them and charge them the cost of disposal and officer's time."

Anyone who sees illegal dumping taking place is asked to record the vehicle registration number and any other information that may help in identifying those responsible.

Examples of waste dumped at Tahuna Rd site. Photo / Supplied

While some illegal dumping sites have been littered with basic household rubbish others have been the drop-off point for whiteware and electrical appliances.

Lewer said a lot of these items could be donated to charity or even sold at a garage sale or on Trade me.

"We've recovered a number of items from dumping sites that could have easily been taken to Community Resources Whakatāne in Te Tahi St for reuse or repurposing."

Lewer said that while there were costs associated with taking waste to the Whakatāne transfer station, these only covered the cost of the responsible removal and disposal.

"We have a heap of resources available on our website and at our offices that will assist residents with tips on reducing residual waste, knowing what can be recycled and where different types of waste can be responsibly disposed of."