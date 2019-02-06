The Sand to Surf Ocean Swim at Mount Maunganui heads into its thirteenth edition this weekend and is celebrating with new experiences and a family festival atmosphere.

The third stop in the annual Banana Boat New Zealand Ocean Swim Series calendar, Mount Maunganui is a firm favourite for swimmers of all ages and abilities, including local legend John Marshall who is the oldest swimmer in the series at age 83.

To add to the fun of the event, a host of new experiences are being introduced including the first Amphibian swim / run event, a world-class sand sculpture display, family activities, and the Generation Homes Sandcastle Competition for kids.

The event will also host to the New Zealand Secondary Schools Open Water Championships where the next generation of top ocean swimmers will battle it out for top honours.

Advertisement

From the short and snappy 500m swim to the new 1.25km lap around Moturiki Island or a longer challenge with the 2.6km swim around Moturiki and Motuotau islands, every swim distance is overseen by surf life savers.

Three distances in the Banana Boat OceanKids Series gives young swimmers confidence and new skills in the ocean.

The 100m swim is for ages 7 and 8, the 200m distance is ideal for 9- and 10-year-olds, and for 11- and 12-year-olds looking for a bit more of a challenge, there is the 300m distance.

In an innovative move, the Generation Homes Sand to Surf will host the debut Amphibian event, a swim and run that can be done as an individual or a duo.

It is a 500m swim then a 4.5km run around the base of Mount Maunganui with the finish back on the beach.

Founder and event director Scott Rice said the event was designed to be both an incredible experience for participants, as well as a great day out for spectators and families wanting to spend time at the beach together.

"Families are a huge part of our series, either multiple members swimming or supporting, or families just popping down to enjoy a day at the beach, so we wanted to do something extra special for this event.

"Beyond the Amphibian and new swims, we have created a festival atmosphere with amazing Kiwi sand sculpture artists, a sand castle competition for kids and fun activities, plus all the finish line action," he said.

Sand to Surf:

Date: Saturday, February 9.

Location: Main Beach, Mount Maunganui.

Time: Staggered starts from 9am-1.45pm.

Age range: 7-83.