Police can now name the man who died in a fatal motorcycle crash in Tauriko, Tauranga on February 3.

The man was 21-year-old Jessy James Ford, of Tauranga.

Police said in a statement their thoughts were with his family and friends at this difficult time.

Ford was killed near the intersection of Sycamore Rise and Cambridge Rd, at 4.30am on Sunday.

Advertisement

This death was a part of a series of four crashes in Tauranga at the weekend when seven others were injured.

A death notice in the New Zealand Herald on Wednesday said James was an adored middle son, cherished partner, very much loved brother and grandson and a beautiful uncle.

"Fly high Soldier. You will be sadly missed and always loved by those you touched. Never forgotten. Rest In peace," the notice said.