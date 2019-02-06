A sense of community spirit was captured yesterday as people filled the two historic venues for the inaugural Tauranga Moana Waitangi Day Festival.

The festival - food, creative stalls, cultural workshops and entertainment - lined the cobblestone streets of the historical village, as well as the grounds of Hopukiore (Mount Drury).

Attendees said the performances were a highlight of the festival, bringing the spirit of Waitangi Day to life.

Six month-old guide lab Larry soaking up the sun. Photo / George Novak

Festival volunteer Ron Scott said the day was relaxing and vibrant.

Advertisement

"I normally sleep in and don't do much on Waitangi Day, so it is nice to get out and do something fun."

Young family Facundo, Natalie and little Arwen Bustos said it was excellent having such a special event in Tauranga.

"It's nice to have an affordable, fun family day."

Marama Walker said Waitangi Day was always a reflective time for her.

Locals learn the art of flax weaving at the Tauranga Moana Waitangi Day Festival. Photo / George Novak

"It's a day of remembrance for our tipuna, the ones that have passed and the fights they fought."