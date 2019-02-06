Speed restrictions needed

There were another two crashes on State Highway 2 on Sunday.

We had considered driving to Waihi Beach for the day but, fortunately, decided to go to Maketu instead and enjoy the relaxed, safe drive on the eastern arterial.

Due to the National government not delivering on this road in their tenure, we have no Tauranga Northern Link, or Katikati bypass, or four-lane highway in between. These should have been constructed when the eastern arterial was done. National MP Todd Muller's roadside billboards are too little, too late.

Your paper reported, on October 26 last year, that the NZTA would trial reduced speed limits on this road.

Speed does kill, so why have they not instigated this yet?

In the interim, until the government can be convinced that the above projects be done, surely reducing the speed limits is worth trying. In Europe, most non-motorway roads have an 80 or 90km/h speed limit. The NZTA must get on with this immediately.

John Watt

Tauranga

City of kindness

What an amazing response to the Awhina House burglary story.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts to our generous community who put their hands in their pockets and gave to help Awhina House women's shelter recover from the recent break-in. We have received enough funds to cover our $1000 insurance excess and to install extra security locks - as well as offers of replacement goods.

Tauranga you are truly a city of kindness!



Angela Wallace

He Kaupapa Kotahitanga Trust Tauranga chairwoman



