Police have named the 24-year-old man who died following a motorcycle crash on State Highway 38, Murupara on February 3 as Herewini Gavigan.

The motorcycle ridden by Gavigan was taken from the crash scene near Murupara just minutes after the accident happened.

The 24-year-old motorcyclist died at the scene.

Yesterday acting Senior Sergeant Joe Cairns said police arrived just minutes after the crash, but the motorbike, a vital piece of evidence, was gone.

He said members of the public held the key to finding it.

Cairns said people at the scene would have seen the motorcycle, but no one had come forward with information so far.

"This is a tragedy that has happened to this young man, and police are trying to establish the events that led up to his death."

The scene of a crash where a motorcyclist died near Murupara on Sunday. Photo / Stephen Parker
The scene of a crash where a motorcyclist died near Murupara on Sunday. Photo / Stephen Parker

Cairns said it was too early to know how the man died or whether there was a gang element. He said police also did not know the make and model of the motorcycle he was riding.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

Eleven people were killed in road smashes in the Rotorua district alone last year.

The toll shot up from just four deaths in 2017.

It was a bad year for the entire Bay of Plenty in 2018, with 51 road deaths, compared with 47 in 2017 and 46 in 2016.

Anyone with information about the State Highway 38 crash is urged to contact Murupara police, Rotorua police or the anonymous Crimestoppers line on (0800 555 111).

A man died following a motorcycle crash on Sunday.
