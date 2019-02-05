Tauranga is set to host New Zealand's biggest national disc golf championships with the largest turnout of competitors and pro disc golfers the event has seen.

The 2019 NZ Disc Golf Championships are getting under way at McLaren Falls Park tomorrow with the mixed and open New Zealand Doubles Championships before an opening ceremony later that night to start four days of disc golf festivities at one to New Zealand's best courses.

Disc golf is similar to traditional golf but instead of trying to get a ball in a hole, disc golfers throw frisbee-like discs at steel basket targets. Players carry a range of drivers, mid range and putting discs and the holes have par 3, 4 or 5 with the aim of making each target in as few throws as possible.

Tournament co-director Haydn Shore said this year's 41st national champs had attracted 98 competitors, with about 80 from around New Zealand and the rest from Australia, USA and Europe. New Zealand is ranked at number three in the world behind the USA and Canada and Shore would love to see that number rounded out to 100 by tomorrow.

Players ranged in age from 16 to early 70s, Shore said, and the event would also host its largest number of pro disc golfers, with 25 competing this week.

"We've attracted the biggest turn-out in New Zealand disc golf history," Shore said.

"Some of these players can throw a disc 200m and land it next to a target the size of a person. They can even make the special golf discs go around obstacles.

"These pro players can do some amazing things with a frisbee," he said.

Tauranga has one of few fully basketed permanent courses in New Zealand and a temporary, nine-basket course had been set up in the equestrian area at the top of the park for this competition.

"It's one of the best courses," Shore said, thanks to a group of "really passionate players" in the city.

Long-time Tauranga disc golfer and event co-director Dazz Switalla said there would be plenty of action for spectators to enjoy over the weekend.

"The special event extra holes are designed so spectators can stay close to one spot and see this amazing sport without venturing too far from the car, and so the top players can be tested right to the end."

Anyone wanting to find out more about disc golf in Tauranga, or wanting to give it a go, can search Tauranga Disc Golf on Facebook.



About disc golf:

Disc golf is played similar to traditional golf but instead of a ball and clubs, players use a flying disc or frisbee.

The sport was formalised in the 1970s with the aim being to complete each target in the fewest number of throws, starting from a tee area.

You can drive and putt a flying disc.

There are three courses in Tauranga - McLaren Falls Park, Yatton Park and Omokoroa Beach Reserve.



The 2019 NZ Disc Golf Championships divisions:

Mens Pro Open (MPO)

Womens Pro Open (FPO)

Mens Pro Masters 40+ (MP40)

Mens Amateur Open (MA1)

Mens Masters 40+ (MA40)

Mens Masters 60+ (MA60)

Womens Amateur Open (FA1)

Womens Masters 40+ (FA40)

Junior