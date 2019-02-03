Tolls on the Takitimu Drive Toll Road on State Highway 29 will increase on March 1 by 10 cents to $1.90 for cars, motorcycles and light commercial vehicles, and by 20 cents to $5 for heavy commercial vehicles.

NZ Transport Agency Regional Transport Systems manager Rob Campbell said the toll increase had been kept to a minimum and was necessary to respond to inflation and ensure the toll road remained on track to repay debt as planned.

"The legislation covering the toll road allows for the tolls to be annually adjusted in line with increases in the Consumer Price Index (CPI). The tolls were last increased in 2015," Campbell said.

The Tauranga Eastern Link Toll Road is a 15km section of SH2 between Paengaroa and Pāpāmoa, which provided road users a shorter, quicker option to its free alternative the Te Puke Highway through Te Puke.

Advertisement

The Takitimu Drive Toll Road, formerly known as Route K Toll Road, is a 5km road that bypasses the Tauranga city centre and takes traffic from SH29 to SH2 in the direction of the Port of Tauranga and Mount Maunganui. The alternative routes are via Cameron Rd or Cambridge/Moffat Rds.

Further information on tolling is available here