The Baywide Williams Cup is under way and round one saw three teams emerge as early front-runners.

Western Bay of Plenty heavyweights Carrus Mount Maunganui and Element IMF Cadets, along with Rotorua's Bayleys Central Indians banked the win points on offer in their matches yesterday.

A Stephen Nicholls century led Central Indians to victory against GM Painters Lake Taupō CC at Smallbone Park.

Lake Taupō appear to be a favourite opposition for Nicholls who scored 147 against them in the Williams Cup last year.

The combined side batted first and posted 216 before going on to bowl the Taupō side out for 163.

Current Baywide champions Cadets secured a six-wicket win over Bond & Co Tauranga Boys' College.

The students batted first and were bowled out in the 43rd over for 143. Batting at four, Niven Dovey was the shining light in his side's batting performance, top scoring with 66, while player/coach Tim Clarke reached 25 before dismissal.

Fergus Lellman led the Cadets bowling attack, taking three wickets for 35 runs, while skipper Jono Boult, Marcel Collett and Jacob Logan chimed in with two wickets each.

Lellman backed up his bowling heroics to lead his side to victory with a well worked 68 not out. Marcel Collett was also in good touch with 37 runs.

Mount Maunganui and New World Te Puke, enjoyed a rare outing at the Bay Oval, where Te Puke batted first and were removed for a respectable 173.

Dan Price was the best of the visitors' batting attack, top scoring with 51, while premier team stalwart Tai Bridgman-Raison scored 45.

Craig Baldry, in his last game for the Mount this season before migrating to Otago for tertiary study, took four wickets and Nick Smith took 2/28.

Matt Golding set a solid platform for Mount Maunganui at the top of the order with 29 runs.

Nick Smith (59no) and Nathan Walker (54no) came together to take their team home to a seven wicket win, with a 94-run partnership.





Bay of Plenty Cricket Results

Williams Cup – Round One

Te Puke 173

(D Price 51, Bridgman-Raison 45; C Baldry 4-28, N Smith 2-29) lost to

Mount Maunganui 174/3

(N Smith 59no, N Walker 54no, M Golding 29).

Tauranga Boys' College 143 (N Dovey 66, T Clarke 25; F Lellman 3-35, J Boult 2-21, M Collet 2-2, J Logan 2-30) lost to Cadets 144/4 (F Lellman 68no, M Collett 37).

Central Indians 216 (Stephen Nicholls 100) beat Lake Taupō CC 163.

Eves Realty Greerton the bye

Points

Mount Maunganui 6, Cadets 6, Central Indians 6, Te Puke 0, Tauranga Boys' College 0, Lake Taupō CC 0.