A challenge to all Government Ministers and any other pro 1080 people:

There is a book written by Fiona Mc Queen titled The Quiet Forest.

The author has researched and talked to a wide range of people in regard to the effects and in particular "by kill" of native birds and animals, not to mention the uptake by vegetation and invertebrates that are then eaten by our wonderful forest birds like tom tits, fernbirds etc.

My challenge to all is just read the book (which I have done, in full, twice ) and then decide just what the Government, Department of Conservation and the aerial distributors etc are achieving.

Advertisement

If you are not convinced that 1080 is an incredibly cruel and all-destroying eco poison to so many living organisms then read carefully.

Yes, I can see it now a certain bird species has increased by a certain percentage after 1080 has been spread - statistics can be used to show "great" results.

If there were only 10 of the certain species (such as mohua) left after years of 1080 drops then the result of "a 50 per cent increase" would of course look great for DoC but is very misleading. (Abridged)

Russ Hawkins

Mount Maunganui



Open the slip road

Please open the slip road.

We spent months driving through all the roadworks, all that re designing, all that cost, all that inconvenience and work. Please open it again.

Don't build a new access way and then block it off - open the slip road.

Katrina Goldie

Welcome Bay



What has the UN done?

After World War I Germany was given back to the Germans.

After World War II it was given back to the Germans.

After the Seven Day War in 1967, Israel did not give Jerusalem back to Jordan, nor was the Golan Heights given back to Syria.

Why has the United Nations done nothing?

The whole of Israel was taken from the Palestinians.

Perhaps Polish Jews, Russian Jews, Dutch Jews, French Jews and others were sent to their home countries with the exception of German Jews, for obvious reasons.

What happened to the Jews was an extreme atrocity.

Judaism is a religion not a nationality.

Who controls the UN?

D Warner

Pāpāmoa



The Bay of Plenty Times welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 200 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final.

Email editor@bayofplentytimes.co.nz or write to the Editor, Bay of Plenty Times, Private Bag, Tauranga