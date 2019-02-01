Hamilton Boys' High School cruised to their seventh successive Super 8 cricket title when they beat Tauranga Boys' College in the title decider.

Tauranga Boys' batted first, on Thursday, and made a good start, losing their first wicket at the 46-run mark. Opener Taylor Bettleheim was in good form to top-score with 59 runs. When Bettleheim went in the 39th over, Tauranga Boys' were 140/6.

The Hamilton Boys' bowlers tightened the screws and bowled their opponents out for 157. Shaanveer Bhatia took four wickets for 23 runs while Ethan O'Donoghue and Banroj Sidhu took two wickets each.

Hamilton coasted to victory, losing just three wickets on the way. Their latest win takes their tournament titles to 10 since the competition began in 2002.

The third-place playoff lasted less than 25 overs. Batting first, Palmerston North Boys' High School were bundled out for 26 by New Plymouth Boys' High School. The Taranaki School cruised to a clinical victory in the seventh over losing just two wickets on the way.

The Hawke's Bay derby for fifth place saw Napier Boys' claim a decisive victory over Hastings Boys'. Napier batted first and compiled 209 for the loss of six wickets, with Liam Hall and Sam Pawson both belting half-centuries. The Napier bowlers then dismissed their opponents for 97, to claim a 112-run win.

Tauranga Boys' College Second XI secured an easy win against Gisborne Boys' High School in the battle for seventh place on the final standings. Gisborne Boys' were bowled out for 87 and the Western Bay of Plenty school team got home with eight wickets in hand.

2019 Super Eight Cricket Results

Day Four (January 31)

Final: Tauranga Boys' College 157 (Taylor Bettelheim 59, Tim Pringle 22; Shaanveer Bhatia 4/23, Banrog Sidhu 2/14, Ethan O'Donoghue 2/39) lost to Hamilton BHS 159/3.

Third Place: Palmerston North BHS 26 (ZB Betteridge 3-4, JG Gard 2/1, CL Logan 2/7, BF Frewin 2/13) lost to New Plymouth BHS 29/2.

Fifth Place: Napier BHS 209/6 (L Hall 53, S Pawson 52, LT Trower 49; JR Greville 3/30) beat Hastings BHS 97 (J Murdoch 31; L McCarthy 3/21, L Hall 3/23).

Seventh Place: Gisborne BHS 87 lost to Tauranga Boys' College 2nd XI 88/2 (Hunter Dickson 37no, Ben Vyver 31 no).

Day Three (January 30)

Pool One

New Plymouth BHS 105 (Sebastion Lauderdale-Smithe 31, Kristian Clarke 3/31) lost to Hamilton BHS 106/8 (Jacob Parker 30, Jack Parker 3/31).

Tauranga Boys College 2nd XI 147 (James Thomas 49no, Blake Pentecost 32, Joshua Alderton 3/33) lost to Hastings BHS 148/1 (Jacob Murdoch 53no, Joshua Fairbrother 58no).

Pool Two

Gisborne BHS 125 (Jack Faulkner 36, T Mitchell 36, Rhys Donaghy 4/19, Taylor Bettelheim 3/18) lost to Tauranga Boys College 126/3 (Niven Dovey 84).

Napier BHS 151 (Brayden Hill 49, Jack Wenham 3/17) lost to Palmerston North BHS 154/6 (Curtis Heaphy 66).

Day Two (January 29)

Pool One

Tauranga Boys' College 2nd XI 95 (Blake Pentecost 22, Jordan Gard 4/26) lost to New Plymouth BHS 96/1 (Reece Trumper 48no).

Hamilton BHS 222/6 (Jacob Parker 61, Shaanveer Singh 47, Joshua Dinan 35) beat Hastings BHS 112 (Jacob Murdoch 57, Ethan O'Donaghue 4/24).

Pool Two

Gisborne BHS 88 (Jack Faulkner 21, Liam Hall 3/17, Logan Trower 3/26) lost to Napier BHS 89/0 (Baylee Foote 40no, Logan Trower 42no).

Palmerston North BHS 61 (Josh Bartlett-Lister 4/7, Tim Pringle 3/9) lost to Tauranga Boys' College 65/6 (Dillon Preston 21no, Taylor Bettelheim 20, Charlie Lourie 4/5).

Day One (January 28)

Pool One

Tauranga Boys' College 2nd XI 164 (Ben Vyver 49, Shaanveer Bhatia 4/21) lost to Hamilton BHS 168/4 (Kristian Clarke 56, Joshua Dinan 36no, Shaanveer Singh 33no, Tomasso Pini 2/17).

New Plymouth BHS 260 (Seb Lauderdale-Smithe 42, Jack Parker 42, Jordan Gard 34, Avjind Hayer 3/26, Josh Moroney 3/32) beat Hastings BHS 126 (Jack Parker 49, Ben Frewin 3/14, Oliver Burbridge 3/22).

Pool Two

Napier BHS 225/5 (Braydon Hills 68no, Baylee Foote 45, Toby Findlay 36) lost to Tauranga Boys' College 229/5 (Tim Pringle 101no, Taylor Bettelheim 43, Dillon Preston 36).

Palmerston North BHS defeated Gisborne BHS.