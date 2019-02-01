The cause of early morning blaze which resulted in extensive damage to a restaurant in down Mount Maunganui is being investigated by Tauranga police.

A nearby resident called 111 after she saw flames billowing from the rear of the Taste of Asia restaurant in Maunganui Rd just after 2.30am on Thursday.

Fire safety investigator Jon Rewi said the fire was definitely being treated as "suspicious" and he had referred the matter to Tauranga police for further investigation.

Rewi said the fire, which caused extensive damage to about half of the restaurant, started in the Steeples Lane end of the building. The restaurant would be out of action for several weeks, if not months, he said.

Rewi said a skip bin on Steeles Lane was set alight a couple of weeks ago which spread and damaged two nearby parked cars.

It was unknown whether the two fires were connected, he said.

The restaurant's owners were unable to be contacted for comment before deadline.

Rewi urged all business owners to ensure they kept any rubbish and skip bins stored well away from their business premises.

Anyone with information about the fire was urged to call Tauranga police on 07 577 4300.