Armed police have cordoned some streets off in Greerton.

A caller told the Bay of Plenty Times the Armed Offenders Squad had been in the area for around an hour, accompanied by a large number of police cars.

He said the incident occurred near Mansels Rd.

A police media spokeswoman said a threat had been made during an argument between people known to each other.

"Police are speaking to the person who made the threat now," she said.