Bay of Plenty commuters found themselves stuck in a traffic jam this morning, with the possible cause being roadworks.

One motorist who was caught in the traffic said cars were backed up to almost Trustpower Baypark and he crawled all the way to the Maungatapu roundabout, before joining the usual congestion heading down to the Hairini Bridge.

He said it took him about an hour to get into work in the CBD from Papamoa East, arriving about 8.10am.



The congestion is thought to have been caused by road works, specifically re-sealing of the road. The Bay of Plenty Times has approached NZTA for comment.

A police media spokeswoman said at 7.30am that there were no incidents reported on State Highway 29A.