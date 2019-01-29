Colin Munro has made a name for himself as a man who scores runs quickly, but at the moment he is not scoring runs at all.

I don't envy the Black Caps ODI opener, we cry out for the aggressive, boundary-hitting type of innings we know he is capable of, but we also demand consistency.

Is it time to put Munro, and Black Caps fans, out of their misery?

Have a look, if you dare, at Munro's last 16 ODI innings; 56, 34 (v Pakistan), 6, 1, 49, 0, 0 (v England), 29, 13, 0 (v Pakistan), 13, 87, 21 (v Sri Lanka), 8, 31, 7 (v India).

There are some half decent scores, but far too many failures in between and with only five more games on the Black Caps schedule before the Cricket World Cup, is it too late to make a change?

His opening partner Martin Guptill has not set the world alight of late either, it is now 14 consecutive one-day games where the Black Caps opening partnership hasn't reached 35. Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor are experts at steadying the ship, but imagine what they could achieve with a decent platform set by the openers.

Guptill is less in the firing line because he has proven himself in the past. He averages 42.49 in ODIs, has hit 14 centuries and has a high score of 237 not out. He will come right and hopefully just in time for the World Cup.

Meanwhile, Munro averages 25.31 and in 45 innings is yet to score an ODI century. His high score is the 87 he scored against a weak Sri Lankan side earlier this month.

The solution? In my opinion, with India having already won the series with two games to spare and three ODIs against Bangladesh to follow, there is still time to experiment. We just can't afford to carry Munro, in this sort of form, through a World Cup campaign.

I don't think he necessarily needs to be dropped. I'd like to see him down the order, maybe in a floating role where he can be inserted into the line-up when the situation suits him. He can come in under less pressure to get the side off to a good start and ease into his natural game.

Tom Latham averages 38 as an opener in ODIs, at a strike rate a tick over 80, and I think he would be a good complement to Guptill. He has shown in tests that he can be patient, but rotate the strike effectively. He is well equipped to set a platform at the top of the order.

However, the Black Caps selectors do tend to give their players as many opportunities as possible to prove themselves, which in some ways is admirable. It certainly worked for Henry Nicholls in the test side. If that is the case, these next five ODIs could represent a major turning point in Munro's career.

Black Ferns Sevens player Kelly Brazier heads to the try line against Australia in the Commonwealth games final. Photo / File

Kelly Brazier should win Halberg Sporting Moment of the Year

The Sporting Moment of the Year is the only category at the Halberg Awards selected by a public vote, which is lucky because a judging panel would have a hell of a time choosing just one out of the nine finalists.

Looking through the list makes me proud to be a Kiwi, it is a list of examples of how far above our weight we punch.

Who can forget Nico Porteous and Zoi Sadowski-Synnott medalling at the Olympic Winter Games within two hours of each other, David Liti breaking a Commonwealth weightlifting record and winning gold at the Commonwealth Games or Amelia Kerr blasting a record-breaking 232 not out against Ireland for the White Ferns, achieving the highest score in women's ODIs.

However, for me, there is one moment that stands out above the rest for its theatre, lung-busting effort and pure excitement. That is Kelly Brazier scoring a long range solo try in extra time to secure gold for the Black Ferns Sevens against Australia at the Commonwealth Games. I still get goosebumps watching the video.

However, that is merely my opinion and you have until February 21 to offer yours. For the full list of finalists and how to vote go to: halbergawards.co.nz/favourite-sporting-moment/