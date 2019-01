If you paid for public parking in Tauranga today, you may be due a refund.

Tauranga City Council has blamed a software glitch for parking fees being charged on a public holiday, when parking would usually be free.

A post on the council's Facebook page called on anyone who had paid for parking today, Auckland Anniversary, to contact the council for a refund.

"With all our apologies for the inconvenience."

Hi all, a glitch with the parking meter software has meant that our meters are in normal mode - instead of showing that... Posted by Tauranga City Council on Sunday, 27 January 2019

Call the council on 07 5777000 to discuss a refund.