Firefighters have been called to multiple grass fires on Maunganui Rd.

One fire is near the intersection with Hull Rd, alongside the railway tracks.

Fire and Emergency northern communications shift manager Colin Underdown said at 3.10pm that several people had called 111 about the Hull Rd fire.

Two fire trucks were on their way.

The area is busy as thousands of people flood into nearby Bay Oval for the Black Caps vs India match.