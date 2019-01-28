

A roar exploded from the Indian fan zone at Bay Oval as excited supporters cheered on their team.

Yesterday's match at Bay Oval was the third ODI between the Black Caps and India, the second at Bay Oval, and thousands turned up to watch the two teams battle it out.

Sukhpal Singh and Shahbaz Bhinder, 3, at the Black Caps v India ODI at Bay Oval. Photo / George Novak

Abhay Sharma, 7, at the Black Caps v India ODI at Bay Oval. Photo / George Novak

Fans at the Black Caps v India ODI at Bay Oval. Photo / George Novak

Local Hamish Avery brought his son Lochie Ensor and friend Campbell Price to watch the Black Caps play.

He said he had brought the boys, Lochie and Campbell, to see New Zealand play one of the best teams in the world.

"It should be a good game," he said.

Crowds at the Black Caps v India ODI at Bay Oval. Photo / George Novak

Avery said he had been to "a few" Twenty 20 games last season and had come back again as a loyal supporter.

Lochie and Campbell, both 10, were wearing matching Black Caps hats and said they were big cricket fans.

Both boys played club cricket.

Their favourite players were Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor.

Fans at the Black Caps v India ODI at Bay Oval. Photo / George Novak

"They have the best partnership," Lochie said.