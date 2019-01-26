A winning Lotto ticket worth $250,000 was sold in Te Puna.

The ticket was sold by the Te Puna Four Square, and was one of four first-division winners from Saturday night's Lotto draw.

One of the winners also struck Powerball, increasing their prize to $10.2 million

That ticket was sold at Feilding Video Centre in Feilding.

It was the second time Powerball had been struck this year, after a young woman from Taranaki scooped the $22.3 million Powerball jackpot at the beginning of the month.

The other two $250,000 winners were sold at Super Seven Four Square in Palmerston North and This That & Lotto in Reefton.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above winning stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz, or through the Lotto NZ App.

Strike Four rolled over tonight and will be $300,000 on Wednesday.