The 20,000-strong One Love Festival crowd filled Tauranga Domain with good vibes this weekend.

The sold-out two-day event, now in its fifth year, drew straw-hatted fans of roots, rock and reggae music to sunny Tauranga from all over the North Island.

Several people mentioned local chart topper Stan Walker as a Saturday highlight, along with headliners, singer George "Fiji" Veikoso and Hawaiian reggae band Kolohe Kai.

Kolohe Kai lead singer Roman De Peralta pulled off some impressive sunset crowd surfing on an inflatable doughnut.

The chilled out crowd dropped him on his first attempt - which seemed to take them by surprise - but they picked him up and the second go was a success.

Roman De Peralta of Kohole Kai crowd surfing at One Love on Saturday. Photo / Reef Reid

Wanganui's Jane Cooper, who has been to every One Love bar one, said the crowd surfing was a first for the festival.

She said it was the music, sunshine, people and "amazing atmosphere" that kept her coming back every year.

She and Chelsea Cooper met up with Kat McElhinney, Pāpāmoa, and Kara Hardley-Rout, Auckland, on the first day and sat together again on day two.

Chelsea Cooper (left), Jane Cooper, Kat McElhinney and Kara Hardley-Rout at One Love. Photo / George Novak

They voted tween sensation General Fiyah and Fiji as their highlights from Saturday, and were eagerly awaiting the headline performance by UB40 featuring Ali, Mickey and Astro that would close out the festival on Sunday.

"The last time I saw UB40 was 29 years ago at the 1990 Waitangi Day celebration," Hardley-Rout said.

Josef Oti, from Manurewa, said he had been a fan of the band and the music he "grew up on" for 30 years but One Love was his first time seeing them live.

"I'm feeling the love," he said, of his festival experience so far.

Tevita Tukimaka and Josef Oti from Manurewa. Photo / George Novak

Richard Poti of Hastings, also a longtime UB40 fan, had seen them live a few times but this would be the first time for his son, Rihari Poti.

Arataki local Bobby Kopa was one of a family of nine, mostly from up north and out of town, who came to the festival together.

Niece Oriwa Mangu, from Whangarei, said it was all about the "vibes and the music".

Police reported no serious incidents from the first night of the event and said people had generally been well behaved.