In their last two One Day Internationals at the Bay Oval, against Sri Lanka, the Black Caps scored a combined 690 runs.

But India are not Sri Lanka, the Kiwis learned that the hard way in Napier on Wednesday, and they will have to make the most of those lessons if they want to bounce back in game two in Mount Maunganui today.

The hosts were rolled for just 157 at McLean Park, before India cruised to an eight-wicket victory.

Black Caps bowler and Mount Maunganui local Trent Boult said his side were "severely outplayed" in game one.

"There weren't too many lessons, I think just a good refresher really. We know where we went wrong and the batsmen are looking to come out and right a few wrongs, set a good platform and put a good target on the board."

He said building pressure on the Indian batsmen early on in their innings was crucial.

"They're good wickets, so there's almost not too many things you can do, but it's just about applying pressure from both ends. I think, in terms of our plans as a bowling unit, we want to be as aggressive as we can early, put a lot of pressure on them the first few balls they face and obviously get them out.

"They're good, quality batsmen and when they're in they are very hard to get out."

Despite not being given many runs to chase by the New Zealand batsmen in game one, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan managed an impressive 75 not out, which included his 5000th ODI run.

When asked what the milestone meant to him, he said it showed he was performing well.

"I'm happy about it and very grateful that I achieved that milestone. It's part of the journey, I'm thankful for it, and that's it at the moment. I'm looking forward to scoring more runs for my team and playing well consistently."

In the two ODIs at the Bay Oval against Sri Lanka, the Black Caps scored totals of 371 and 319. Dhawan was aware of the ground's propensity to big scores, but said, while batting, he would take the time to get a feel for the pitch. Napier was also billed as a batting paradise, after all, and the Black Caps made it look anything but.

"Of course we see the history about the ground, what scores there have been, we go into that data. But, at the same time, we see the pitch as well once we go in for batting. That is when we get a good judgement of how many [runs] we can make. From that particular moment is when we have an idea of what target we can set for openers."

He said there was "absolutely" competition for World Cup squad places among the Indian players on tour.

"The competition is always there in our side, you can see even when the youngsters have come in, all of them have been performing really good. They are maturing really quickly and that creates a lot of competition in the team. Everyone has to be on their toes."

India flew straight to New Zealand on the back of an overwhelmingly successful tour of Australia and Dhawan said the more experience he gained, the easier it was to adjust to new conditions.

"New Zealand conditions are quite similar and we had been in Australia for a long time. I feel that I am an experienced player now, I came here a few years back as well, so once you have experienced it you take things with ease.

"I back my technique, I back my instinct and I know my technique suits all sorts of wickets, so I go in and back myself."

Boult was impressed by Dhawan's performance on Wednesday, but backed his side to give him and his teammates more of a challenge today.

"He's a quality batsman, one of many in their top order and he got the job done for their team. I think we've got out plans which will be successful to him. We want to put a lot of pressure on and get these guys early - they are human and they do make mistakes. We could've had him out caught for 20-odd, but we didn't hang on to it."

Today's game was announced as a sell-out yesterday and Boult was looking forward to playing in front of his home crowd.

"Bay Oval is a great place, you probably won't get tickets on Monday, that'll be sold out as well. It's great for New Zealand cricket."