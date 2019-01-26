A local hero has been dedicating her time to building stationery-filled backpacks for the kids who need it most going back to school this week.

Juliet Little is no stranger to offering a helping hand to children in need, from fostering little ones herself to running her own home-based early childhood centre.

"Some children have very little and the backpacks are filled with things that can help them and more importantly, is something they can call their own."

Little reached out to members of the public on a range of community noticeboards and through her Facebook page, All Children Matter, to collect stationery donations.

So far, she has received loads of books, pens and pencils, rubbers, pencil cases and a range of other goods to fill the backpacks that she intends on donating to community centres around the region.

Her page has been going for more than two years and in that time has donated over 500 backpacks around the North Island and internationally, with some going to refuges in Tonga and the Philippines too.

Want to help?

Juliet Little is still taking donations, so if you wish to help, get in contact with her on her All Children Matter Facebook page.