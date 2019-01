Tauranga police need the public's help to locate Guy Juan Jansen.

In a written statement, a police spokesperson said police were trying to locate the 33-year-old who has an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

Police said they wanted to speak to Jansen about alleged dishonesty offending.

Any information regarding Jansen's whereabouts can be passed to Tauranga police on 07 577 4300 or anonymously via the Crime Stoppers line on 0800 555 111