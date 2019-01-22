This weekend will be one of Tauranga's busiest for events with more than 18,000 festival-goers expected at the One Love music festival and thousands more at the Black Caps' ODI games and two other concerts.

Tauranga City Council's events manager Gareth Wallis said the city was set to host several exciting events this weekend, with something for everyone to enjoy.

Wallis said the busy events weekend begins with the inaugural Good Vibes Festival on Friday afternoon and American rock guitarist, Slash, would also take to the stage at Trustpower Baypark Arena later that night.

More than 18,000 people were expected to descend on Tauranga Domain on Saturday and Sunday for the annual One Love Festival, Wallis said

Large crowds were also expected to attend the Black Caps second and third ODIs internationals against India at the Bay Oval on Saturday and Monday, and the White Ferns ODI against India on Tuesday, he said.

Wallis said he wanted to encourage residents and visitors to make the most of what the city had to offer this weekend but also urged them to plan ahead.

"If you're coming into the city, please take the time to familiarise yourself with the road closures and recommended routes so you can navigate safely through the city centre."

A number of road closures would be in place in the city centre, including a section of Cameron Rd," he said.

Anyone attended the One Love Festival could take advantage of the free Bayhopper bus by presenting their concert ticket to the bus driver,

This free bus service was sponsored by the Bay of Plenty Regional Council.