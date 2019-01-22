Tauranga City Council has confirmed a number of top-tier positions at the organisation will be restructured.

The changes to the council's executive structure were announced by chief executive Marty Grenfell this afternoon.

In a statement, Grenfell said the number of general manager positions would reduce from eight to six, with four of these positions focused on service delivery and the other two supporting the mechanics of the organisation.

Further changes would be made to the reporting lines for different teams. The changes would take effect from February 18.

Grenfell, who was appointed to the role late last year, said the changes were driven by three months of discussions and feedback from staff, politicians and the community.

"I've had a very clear message that managing the city's growth, ensuring the availability of sufficient land for housing, and improving transportation networks are the key issues common to all," Grenfell said.

"The changes signal a fresh approach to the way we will manage and deliver services, and communicate and interact with the community, both now and in the future."

Two of the general manager positions had already been filled.

Paul Davidson has been appointed to the role of general manager: corporate services

and Christine Jones has been appointed to the role general manager: strategy and growth.

Recruitment for the remaining four general manager roles - infrastructure, regulatory and compliance, community services, and people and engagement - will begin shortly.

