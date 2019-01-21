Missing Katikati teenager Sky Taylor-Eynon has been found "safe and well".

Concerns mounted for the 16-year-old, who had not been seen since Wednesday night at her Katikati home.

However, a police media spokeswoman this morning confirmed she was located in the Kaipara area and has since been in touch with her family.

The disappearance of the intellectually disabled teen prompted concern from family and police who appealed for public sightings of her.

The spokeswoman said Sky was found "safe and well yesterday morning".

Sky has Coffin-Lowry syndrome which impacts 1 in 40,000-50,000 people and has affected her intellectual abilities. Her cognitive thinking was impacted by the rare genetic disorder, which made her more like a child than a teenager.