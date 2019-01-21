Public health authorities have confirmed two cases of measles in the Tauranga and Whakatāne areas.

Toi Te Ora chief medical officer of health Dr Jim Miller said one person recently returned to New Zealand from the Philippines, and the other from visiting several countries in South-East Asia.

Both cases are being followed up by Toi Te Ora Public Health, identifying those who have had contact with the two patients, and giving advice, he said. They were both from the Bay of Plenty District Health Board area.

Dr Miller said in a statement the two cases reinforced the importance of travellers finding out about their intended destination, and seeking appropriate travel advice when planning overseas holidays.

"Many diseases that are uncommon in New Zealand are still common in other countries, and there may be other risks, such as higher rates of road traffic accidents," Dr Miller said.

"Travel information is available from your travel agent and on several websites.

"In addition, your doctor will be able to tell you about health issues that are relevant to your destination and make recommendations that can reduce your risks.

"Toi Te Ora Public Health strongly recommends that all New Zealanders travelling overseas are up to date with their standard New Zealand immunisations, so planning your next holiday is a good time to check that you and your family are up to date."