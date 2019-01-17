Hundreds of people are enjoying the sun, sand and surf at Mount Main Beach as the hot, dry weather continues in the Bay.

Many people took to the beach yesterday as temperatures reached 27C, with people choosing to cool down with a dip in the ocean.

In the next few days, MetService predicts the day's highs will sit between 26C and 28C, and the only variation from sunny days with partial cloud and breezes is on Sunday, which may see a chance afternoon shower.

Among the beachgoers was the Woodhouse family, visiting from Palmerston North.

Mum Sarah Woodhouse said the family had been in Tauranga for about a week and had decided to spend a day at the beach before heading home on Friday.

It was also a special day because her son Sam turned 5.

They had chosen a spot directly in front of the flags.

"We chose here because there are lifeguards around to look after the littlies," she said.

This was the second time she had brought her family, including husband James, and sons Sam, 5, and Lachie, 2, to the Mount Main Beach.

"It is a cool spot," she said.

Mount Maunganui lifeguards Julia Conway and Libby Bradley said everyone was enjoying the beach and swimming between the flags.

"There is about the same people swimming as there is on the beach," Bradley said.

"Now that the sun is out it is nice, the waves are quite fun and good for bodyboarding."

Warm days ahead

Today: Morning cloud, then fine with westerly breezes. Low 19C, high 28C.

Tomorrow: Morning cloud, then fine with westerlies. Low 19C, high 28C.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, chance afternoon shower, westerlies. Low 16C, high 27C.

Monday: Partly cloudy, gusty southwesterlies. Low 26C, high 15C.