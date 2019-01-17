Organisers of the Hopt Soda We Run the Night say this weekend's event is one the whole family and community will be able to enjoy and be part of.

The annual running festival will be held tomorrow, based for the first time at Mount Maunganui's Te Papa o Ngā Manu Porotakataka, where participants will head off on their run or walk distances of 21km, 11km and 5.5km.

The event starts in the Mount Main street and heads out to Pilot Bay board walk before heading around Mauao towards Mt Drury and back to the main street. All finishers will receive a medal.

Event director Tim Farmer said having the start and finish in the main street would allow a better connection with the community with plenty of entertainment featuring as part of the event.

Farmer said Tauranga Samba drummers would be part of the event, performing in the main street, DJS would start playing from 3pm and solo artists would also perform.

He said families would be able to enjoy the festival during the event while also be able to enjoy the cafes and restaurants in the area. There would also be plenty to keep children busy throughout the festival.

Event media co-ordinator Tegan Church said there were about 800 entries across all distances, with more expected before it starts.

She said it was a family event, offering a course suitable for parents with prams.

"There'll be quite a lot going on around the [site]."

People were encouraged to head along and enjoy the We Run the Night festivities.

We Run the Night event start times:

Saturday, January 19.

5pm: 2.5km kids and prams run/walk.

6pm: All Walkers +21km (two hour-plus runners).

7pm: 21km runners (sub two hours).

7:10pm: 11km all runners.

7:20pm: 5.5km all runners.

Registration pack collection details:

Where: Pick up from Te Papa o Ngā Manu Porotakataka

​When: Saturday, January 19 between 12-5pm.