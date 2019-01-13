Emergency services are at the scene of a crash on State Highway 2 near Katikati.

A car crashed into a bridge at Thompson's Track, near Forta Leza Country Inn, at 12.06pm.

A police media spokeswoman said officers were still responding but ambulance staff and firefighters were at the scene.

One person has been taken to Tauranga Hospital with moderate injuries, she said.

It was not clear whether the highway was blocked but motorists were advised to take extra care if travelling in the area.

A motorist told the Bay of Plenty Times traffic was backed up from the Aongatete Coolstore on Dawson Rd heading toward Katikati.

The Western Bay of Plenty District Council Facebook page said the crash had caused a break in the water mains. An emergency water shutdown was affecting Lund Rd to Walker Rd East and all properties between, including the even-numbered side of State Highway 2.

At this time there is no restore time but it could be several hours.