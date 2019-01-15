Mount Maunganui's Georgia Wederell has improved her results in this year's national surfing champs - something she plans to continue at future event.

The 16-year-old finished second in the Under 18 Girls division at the Health 2000 National Surfing Championships, held at Stent Rd in Taranaki between January 6-12. Last year she was third in the same division.

"It was good to get a better result, I'm very stoked with second," Wederell said.

Fellow Mount Maunganui surfer Darren Kiwi also scored a second place in the Over 45 Men's division, with both surfers, along with Phil Griffin who was second in the Over 55 Men's division, leaving the competition as the top ranked Bay of Plenty surfers.

Mount Maunganui's Darren Kiwi finished second in the Over 45 Men's Division at the Health 2000 National Surfing Championships. Photo / Cory / NZ Surfing

The National Championships were held over seven days with 29 divisions attracting more than 330 entries.

Wederell started surfing competitively about six years ago and has plans to eventually turn pro.

The online Te Kura student will be back at nationals next year with the goal to claim that No 1 spot in the Under 18 division - and hopefully secure a good placing in the Open Women's division as well.

This year was her fourth competing at nationals and next year, shell be back.

"I'd like a win in the Under 18," Wederell said.

She said her biggest barrier of competitions is focusing on her own plan and being in a good head space so if she can do that, she is confident in her ability. Eventually, she wants to turn pro.

Surfing is something Wederell started doing with her dad, who would surf the waves with her on his board. Now she can't get enough of the sport herself.

"My dad surfs, he was always taking me out when I was younger.

"I love being out there and doing what I love in the ocean."

During the competition, Raglan's Billy Stairmand claimed his seventh national title while Great Barrier Island surfer Aimee Brown won her first title in the Open Women's Division .

Health 2000 National Surfing Championships results

Open Men's Division Semifinals

Heat 1: Elliot Paerata Reid (Piha), 19.13, 1; Billy Stairmand (Rag), 18.03, 2; Jarred Hancox (Tara), 13.5, 3.

Heat 2: Tom Butland (Tara), 15.6, 1; Ricardo Christie (Mahia), 14.33, 2; Taylor Hutchison (Rag), 13, 3.

Open Men's Division Final

Billy Stairmand (Rag), 17.6, 1; Ricardo Christie (Gis), 16.27, 2; Elliot Paerata – Reid (Piha), 15.33, 3.

Under 18 Boys Division Final

Caleb Cutmore (Ham), 18.66, 1; Thomas Carter (Waihi Bch), 13.50, 2; Jack Lee (Whaka), 12.74, 3.

Under 16 Boys Division Final

Tom Butland (Tara), 15.74, 1; Tom Robinson (Whngrei), 15.06, 2; Finn Vette (Gis), 13.3, 3.

Open Women's Division Final

Heat 1: Aimee Brown (GB), 12.67, 1; Saffi Vette (Gis), 12.23, 2; Gabriella Sansom (Auck), 8.9, 3.

Heat 2: Zhana Hutchieson (Tara), 15.17, 1; Laura Griffin (Mnt), 11.84, 2; Grace Spiers (Whmata), 10.6, 3.

Open Women's Division Final

Aimee Brown (GB)

Saffi Vette (Gis)

Zhana Hutchieson (Tara)

Laura Griffin (Mnt)

Under 18 Girls Division Final

Saffi Vette (Gis), 17.67, 1; Georgia Wederell (Mnt), 10.37, 2; Natasha Gouldsbury (Tara), 10.04, 3.

Under 16 Girls Division Final

Natasha Gouldsbury (Tara), 11.54, 1; Brie Bennett (Rag), 11.34, 2; Liv Haysom (Piha), 10.46, 3.

Over 30 Men's Division Final

Jarred Hancox (Tara), 15.2, 1; Bachelor Tipene (Tara), 12.9, 2; Dwaine Mataa (Tara), 9.8, 3.

Over 35 Men's Division Final

Luke Kerr (Tara), 15.6, 1; Chris Malone (Gis), 14.6, 2; Dwaine Mataa (Tara), 13.1, 3.

Over 40 Men's Division Final

Manu Schafer (Tara), 17.6, 1; Alan Te Moananui (Chch), 12.5, 2; Dwaine Mataa (Tara), 11.9, 3.

Men's Longboard Division Final

Thomas Kibblewhite (Auck), 13.9, 1; Glen Johnson (Auck), 11.34, 2; Michael Grendon (Tara), 10.64, 3.