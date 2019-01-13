The driver of a milk tanker and trailer unit which rolled on Matata Rd this afternoon was reported to be trapped inside, a police spokesman said.

The police communication spokesman told the Bay of Plenty Times police and emergency services personnel were at the scene of the crash which was reported at 2.49pm today.

The milk tanker and trailer unit had come to rest beside railway tracks near the intersection with Omeheu Rd but the road was not blocked, the spokesman said.

No further information was available at this time.