The fast-paced, big hitting action of Twenty20 cricket returns to Tauranga this weekend.

The spotlight will be on the two unbeaten teams after the first four rounds in October when the Baywide T20 competition resumes at Fergusson Park tomorrow.

Defending champions Carrus Mount Maunganui sit atop the table with Eves Realty Greerton - both are yet to be beaten.

Greerton's winning streak is unique in that it dates back 12 months almost to the day, when they lost to Mount Maunganui in round five of the 2018 T20 competition. Since then, the Pemberton Park based side have swept the 2018 Williams Cup and Baywide Cup competitions without a single defeat. Now their sights are firmly fixed on adding the T20 trophy to the other silverware in their clubrooms.

Entering round five, Greerton will be heavily favoured to beat GM Painters Lake Taupō CC. Element IMF Cadets take on New World Te Puke while Bayleys Central Indians will meet Bond & Co Tauranga Boys' College.

The late afternoon round sees Mount Maunganui entering the fray, after sitting out the round five bye, where they will meet longtime rivals Cadets.

Greerton could receive a solid challenge from former two-time BOPCA T20 champions Central Indians and Te Puke play Lake Taupō.

The Baywide Twenty 20 title race will conclude next Saturday (19 January 2019), with the last round robin qualifying round, before the two top sides meet in the title decider.

Baywide Twenty20

Draw:

Round Five: Element IMF Cadets v New World Te Puke, GM Painters Lake Taupō CC v Eves Realty Greerton, Bayleys Central Indians v Bond & Co Tauranga Boys' College, Carrus Mount Maunganui the bye.

Round Six: Eves Realty Greerton v Bayleys Central Indians, New World Te Puke v GM Painters Lake Taupō CC, Carrus Mount Maunganui v Element IMF Cadets, Bond & Co Tauranga Boys' College the bye.

Points Table:

Carrus Mount Maunganui 18, Eves Realty Greerton 15, Element IMF Cadets 12, GM Painters Lake Taupō CC 12, Bayleys Central Indians 6, Bond & Co Tauranga Boys' College 6, New World Te Puke 3.

Baywide Twenty20 Honours Board

Centuries: 155 Brett Hampton v Te Puke (October 6, 2018)

