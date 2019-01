A car and truck have crashed on Tauranga Direct Rd, causing the truck to lose part of its load.

Police were called to the crash on the Tauranga Direct Rd, State Highway 36, at 4.10pm. The truck's spilled load has blocked the road.

A police spokeswoman said the crash was near Dudley Rd and there were traffic delays.

She said it was unclear if there were injuries but St John and Fire and Emergency New Zealand had been called.

