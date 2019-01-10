A Summer's Day disco has just kicked off with Sounds of the Supremes taking to the stage.

Hundreds of people are piling into Baypark for another evening of music and dancing.

The Sounds of The Supreme ladies are entertaining crowds dressed on gold glitter dresses.

They were belting out classic Supremes hits such as Baby Love, You Keep Me Hanging On and You Can't Hurry Love.

Advertisement

Nardi Leonard had scored a front seat with her "sisters" to see the Jacksons in particular.

Leonard said her sister Erana Clarke used to sing with Jermaine Jackson "back in the days".

Nardi Leonard had scored a front row seat. Photo / Andrew Warner

Leonard and her family and friends had travelled from Auckland, Tauranga, Whangarei to see the disco concert.

"It is a really good line up."

Chrissie Donaldson, Robyn Young and Bronwyn Atkinson had also secured a front row seat.

They were here to see the Pointer Sisters and The Jacksons.

"They are going to rock it", said Atkinson.



"It is our era."

Tauranga locals Debbie Adsett and Fiona Collins had dressed up in disco theme, with wigs and high knee boots.

Chrissie Donaldson, Robyn young, and Bronwyn Atkinson. Photo / Andrew Warner

They had come to see "all of the acts".

"We have come to bring back the memories," Collins said.

Afro wigs, glitter top hats and hoop earrings were also featuring in the outfit choices.

Pato Alvarez of Neptune Entertainment said there were about 6500 tp 7000 people at the gig.

Neptune entertainment's A Summer's Day Disco features some of disco's biggest icons for the first time at Baypark, including The Jacksons, Kool & The Gang, The Pointer Sisters, Village People, Sister Sledge and Sounds of the Supremes.



Dragon, Jefferson Starship and headliners Toto entertained the 7000-strong crowd on Wednesday night as part of the summer concert series called A Summer's Day Live.

African-inspired T-shirts were the outfit of choice for some concert-goers in tribute to one of Toto's most famous hits, Africa.

Kiwi rock-band Dragon opened the event, warming up the crowd with their popular hit Still in Love With You, but it was April Sun in Cuba that got many people up and dancing.

Up next was Jefferson Starship who's lead singer Cathy Richardson, wearing 1960s-styled red-tinted sunglasses, belted out some of the band's top hits and banged beats on her cowbell.

"It's a thrill of a lifetime to be performing in Tauranga. It's a dream come true," she told the crowd before singing the popular We Built This City.

The band took a selfie with the audience before leaving the stage to make way for headline act Toto, who opened with Hold The Line.

The band also paid tribute to the late Michael Jackson, singing the King of Pop's song Human Nature written by Toto's keyboardist Steve Porcaro.

An encore from the crowds had the musicians return and perform a cover from American rock band Weezer, before leaving the stage to a loud cheer from their Tauranga fans.

A disco line-up:

The Jacksons

Kool & The Gang

The Pointer Sisters

Village People

Sister Sledge

Sounds of the Supremes