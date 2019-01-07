New Zealand Food Safety has issued a food recall notice for a batch of beef mince sold at a Tauranga supermarket.

The specific batch of mince was sold at Tauranga's Pak n' Save and has a best before date of January 08, 2019, packed on January 05, 2019.

The product was sold in black trays wrapped in clear plastic with a Pak n' Save label. The mince was sold at Pak n' Save Cameron Rd, Tauranga and there are concerns it might contain foreign matter, possibly small black plastic pieces.

The recall does not affect any other Pak n' Save branded products.

New Zealand Food Safety advises people to check the date on the product label and should return any affected product to the retailer for a full refund.

It states the mince should not be consumed and anyone has had any of the product and has concerns about their health to seek medical advice.