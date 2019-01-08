Residents are demanding answers from police about a newborn baby's serious injuries at a Welcome Bay home, but Tauranga police are remaining tight-lipped.

The three-and-half-week-old boy remains in Starship Hospital in a stable condition after sustaining "non-accidental" injuries described by police as "shocking" to the inquiry team.

A police investigation has been underway since the December 30 incident and the baby was taken to Tauranga Hospital then flown to Starship Hospital in Auckland.

Just over a week on, all was quiet when the Bay of Plenty Times visited the Arawata Ave property where police forensic teams had earlier spent three days investigating the incident.

The street appeared like any other with people going about their business.

But a cloud of concern, upset and uncertainty hangs over the neighbourhood while a team of 13 police investigators continue working on the case.

A resident in the street said the rented property had been empty for several days and she understood the baby's parents, both in their 20s, were up at Starship.

Another resident, who asked not be named, said she knew the family and last saw the baby, the baby's sister and their parents on Christmas Eve.

"I was absolutely shocked and stunned when we came back home after a few days away to learn the baby was in Starship.

"I still can't understand it. The l last time I saw the baby, he was being well-fed and well-cared for and his sister was such a happy lovely, little girl.

"There is a lot of angry and p****d off people in this neighbourhood and we all want to know how the baby is doing and who caused these injuries. We demand answers."

Several other residents who also live in the area said they only learned of the baby's injuries on Monday because they had been out of town on holiday.

This included a middle-aged woman returning to her nearby Dingadee St home.

"Oh my God, it's shocking. What the hell is going on? This is an innocent young baby. We need to know who could do such a horrible thing, everyone wants to know."

Two other neighbours declined to comment, including a woman who said she "did not want to get involved".

Several other people living in the neighbourhood, who again asked not to be identified, also said they wanted police to disclose more details about the baby's injuries.

The Bay of Plenty Times put several questions to the head of the police inquiry, Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Turner of Tauranga CIB.

Turner was asked to disclose details about the baby's "shocking" injuries and whether it was believed the injuries were the result of an assault, or the baby being violently shaken.

He was also asked whether an arrest was imminent and to comment on the residents' requests for more information.

In a written statement Turner said: "A dedicated team of investigators continues to make enquiries to determine how the baby boy was injured and who is responsible. Until that time, we are unable to provide any further details. The boy remains in Starship Hospital in Auckland in a stable condition."

Anyone with any information should contact Tauranga police on 07 577 4300.