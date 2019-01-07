

A large water leak in Te Puke has compounded water supply issues to Western Bay of Plenty residents, with the district council warning of possible restrictions if water levels don't return to normal.

The Tauranga City Council has also said water restrictions were likely if the hot weather and high demand for water continues.

Residents in Maketū, Pongakawa, Pukehina and Paengaroa experienced a sudden drop in water pressure last week.

The Western Bay District Council confirmed a water leak on a supply line in its Eastern Water Supply Zone was being repaired after it added to extremely high water consumption in the area.

Advertisement

Once the leak was fixed, the increase in water supply will help top up water reservoirs and reduce the risk of water running out.

The council's utilities manager, Kelvin Hill, is asking people to conserve water use over the next 24 to 48 hours to allow the water supply to replenish.

"At this stage, we are closely monitoring reservoir levels. If the dry weather spell continues and reservoir levels have not reached manageable levels to meet regular demand we may have to put water restrictions in place," Hill said.

"Until then we are asking all consumers throughout the district to make every effort to conserve water."

As a result of higher demand, some consumers in outer lying areas of the district and those on elevated properties could experience low water pressure.

Council network team leader Peter Edwards said reservoir levels remained low.

The reservoir supplying water to Maketū, Pongakawa, Pukehina and Paengaroa had dropped to warning levels below 30 per cent last week, but had since restored to 40 per cent.

Edwards said if the levels dropped below 30 per cent again, the booster pump would not kick in and therefore result in "very low" water pressure for people at the top end of Maketū.

Despite last week's water warning, Edwards said there had been a complaint about someone water blasting their roof in Maketū over the weekend.

There were also reports of people turning on their garden sprinklers overnight, he said.

Edwards said Te Puke and Maketū were the areas worst affected but everyone was encouraged to continue to conserve water.

"The only way the problem can be improved is by everyone lowering their water use and using water only for essential purposes," Edwards said.

"Please do not water blast vehicles, water gardens or use water for anything but necessary household use for human and animal welfare. By conserving water it will allow the levels of water reservoirs to lift."

A sprinkler ban and ban on the hosing of concrete or paved surfaces was put in place on December 16, 2017, after an early onset of hot, dry weather - the first time in 17 years Tauranga had imposed water restrictions.

Tauranga City Council city waters manager Steve Burton said water restrictions were likely again this summer.

"We have seen some steep spikes in water usage in the past weeks," he said.

Burton said water usage can double at this time of year, putting the city's water supply under pressure.

Water restrictions can be implemented when there is a prolonged spell of dry weather or "unexpected external influence" or an extended period of high demand for water.

The council started warning the community to be mindful of their water use late last year.